A manure transport company from Hardenberg has been largely acquitted of fraud, but has to pay a fine of 15,000 euros for falsifying transport tickets for manure. The company was acquitted of tampering with manure samples or a so-called fictitious transport. The entrepreneur and his wife were also personally suspected of fraud and were fully acquitted by the court in Zwolle. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded a fine of 35,000 euros.