Like every week, the schedules have been updated. the next rounds of Nintendo maintenance tasks for the online services of its different platforms. Here we bring you a new compilation of them.

Nintendo Maintenance

As on previous occasions, online gaming, online gaming and other elements that require the use of the Internet will no longer be functional. This will occur in the schedules of Nintendo maintenance tasks.

These are the services affected:

Using cards and download codes in the Nintendo Switch eShop: From Wednesday, October 25, 2023 5:45 a.m. to Wednesday, October 25, 2023 11:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Additionally, you can check the schedules for other territories here. What do you think of this maintenance? You know, don’t hesitate to share your opinion below in the comments.

Fuente.