Leonardo and Fincantieri: marriage rumors are back

The recent statement by Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani on the collaboration between Leonardo and Fincantieri has captured the attention of the industrial and financial sector. This partnership represents a significant moment in the evolution of the Italian industry, with two national giants seeking to join forces to compete in an increasingly competitive global market. Leonardo, a leading defense and electronics company, and Fincantieri, a renowned shipbuilding company, are working together to create an industrial agreement that makes the most of their respective expertise. This cooperation is justified by the awareness that, despite the impressive size of both companies, Europe must unite to compete with the Chinese and US giants.



The joint venture between Leonardo and Fincantieri, initially focused on the construction of military ships, was an important step in the collaboration between the two companies. Fincantieri contributed its expertise in the construction of hulls and the creation of surfaces for ships, while Leonardo brought his experience in electronics and defense systems. Now, it appears that this partnership will expand further to include the underwater economy sector as well. This agreement aims to capitalize on business opportunities related to the extraction of raw materials, energy infrastructure, territorial defense, mapping and protection of the seabed.

The collaboration between these two companies is an example of how the Italian industry is trying to capitalize on local skills to remain globally competitive. This partnership aims to create critical mass in defense and industry underwater, allowing the two companies to compete effectively on the international market.

Furthermore, Leonardo is looking to create similar alliances with other European companies to further strengthen its global market positioning. This is a sign of how Italian industry is trying to develop European hubs in sectors key to defense, with the aim of creating objects that can compete on an international level.

Cingolani’s statement indicates that the Italian industry is trying to avoid harmful internal competition and is instead trying to systemise itself to make the most of the respective skills of Italian companies. This approach is a strategic move to ensure sustainable and competitive growth in the future of the Italian industry. A key element in all this is the importance of defense electronics, an expertise that Leonardo significantly possesses. This component is fundamental for new defense programs and represents a strategic asset for the company. Its transversal and pervasive nature across all technologies makes it a true jewel of the Italian industry.

In summary, the collaboration between Leonardo and Fincantieri represents a step forward in the evolution of Italian industry, with a focus on the creation of strategic partnerships to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive world. This is a testimony of the determination of the Italian industry to maintain its leadership and compete globally.

