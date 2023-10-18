If you’ve never known how to write Xataka, you can calmly continue with your life. Google already corrected the multiple incorrect ways of writing the name of this worthy website in the search engine, and now it will also do so when you enter its address incorrectly in Google Chrome. Also when you write youtube.com instead of google.com or netfli.com instead of netflix.com.

Los typos when entering a URL in the address bar are so common that there are those who take advantage of it to scratch some coins. Cybersquatters (literally domain squatters) register similar domain names to trademarks with the intention of later selling them that alternative domain. In the worst cases, they use them to redirect users to phishing pages in order to scam them or steal their information.

Google introduced address bar typo detection in the desktop version of Chrome earlier this year, and has now extended that feature to Chrome for Android and iOS. The tool detects a possible typo in the URL (especially if it is a well-known website) and displays a message that warns the user that they have possibly entered the address incorrectly, inviting them to go to the correct address or continue with the one they wrote.

10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

A significant change for dyslexic people

The change may seem minor in the long list of Chrome updates, but it is significant for people with dyslexia. The World Health Organization estimates that 10% of the world’s population suffers from this difficulty in learning to read and write: 700 million people. A little help to get to the right website can be important for many people, although websites with names like Xataka make it a bit difficult.

Image | Give 3

In Xataka | How to customize Google Chrome to change its appearance and leave it the way you like it best