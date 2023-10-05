Great, you can finally get good cylinder heads with 24 valves for air-cooled engines to get good revs.

When the 996-generation Porsche 911 came onto the market, the world was too small. A 911 with a water-cooled engine was of course blasphemy! How dare they do that in Zuffenhausen! The headlights also did not receive much appreciation. You can now also see it in the prices of used cars: 993s are quite pricey, 996s are very affordable.

But the 996 does have an advantage: the engine is equipped with a four-valve head and two overhead camshafts. This means you can rev much better with those 3.4 engines (later 3.6). It is not something that is often mentioned, but put them side by side and you will notice the difference. The 993 was of course a further developed 964 and that was a further development of the G-Model.

The 911 simply had two valves per cylinder. By increasing the cylinder capacity and using other techniques (such as Varioram), Porsche was able to disguise the lack of extra valves.

Really revving with your 964 or 993

But now there is a solution! The British Swindon Powertrain has an important modifier for the M64 engine. We mainly know Swindon Powertrain from the electric Caterham prototype, electric Pagoda’s and the electrical engineering of the Jaguar CX-75. But they also make explosive engines, such as the engine for Hyundai i30 BTCC that can deliver up to 450 hp. But they have now developed a cylinder head for the 3.6 six-cylinder boxers on the 964 and 993.

The new cylinder head has two overhead camshafts that operate four valves per cylinder. This has many advantages. More clean air can come in (40%) and more dirty air can come out (even 66%!). The valves are smaller on a 4V head, so you need smaller and lighter springs to operate them.

According to its makers, the new head ensures that you can make many more revolutions. The head is also extra reinforced, if you have tuning plans. The head can handle around 12,000 revolutions! Then you will need a different camshaft profile, but Swindon Powertrains are happy to provide that too.

Well, what does it cost?

But you can go in any direction. You can also just buy the new head and do nothing else with your M64 engine. That seems to be quite an improvement. It is a plug-and-play part, because the fit seems to be perfect. You can also just use the same oil.

In terms of weight it is also not too bad. In fact, a little profit has even been made. Because they used lightweight materials, the new head is 3.5 kilograms lighter than the standard cylinder head.

Is it really all perfect news? Well, almost. The only disadvantage is that the new head is quite pricey. All parts together cost 30 grand in British pounds. VAT is added on top of that. And installation costs. And VAT on that again. Is it crazy then? No, the 964 and 993 are very popular, also as restomods. They usually cost a fortune anyway, so a little more money for a lot more revs won’t be a problem.

