The list of Spanish cinemas in which The Boy and the Heron, the long-awaited new Studio Ghibli film directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, will be distributed has already been announced. However, we encounter the same problem again: too few rooms.

Despite the fact that anime is becoming much stronger in Spain, it is not something that is very noticeable when it comes to distributing its films in cinemas since, with certain exceptions, a good part of the titles go quite unnoticed, Even with highly anticipated releases such as The Boy and the Heron, the new Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki.

The film landed in theaters in Japan on July 14 and did so in a very original way, without previously showing any type of trailer or images so that the viewer came to see the film again (in every sense).

This has not been the case in the rest of the territories, since in recent months we have been shown various previews and we have been able to see what the latest film from Hayao Miyazaki before being able to go see it in cinemas in Spain this Friday, October 27.

However, I once again encounter the same problem that I have seen with most Studio Ghibli films (and with a good part of Japanese animated cinema in general) when taking a look at the list shared by Vertigo Films with the theaters in which The Boy and the Heron will be screened. I leave the list below in case you haven’t seen it yet.

As you can see, although there are a few rooms, Basically, there are very few theaters in which one of the most anticipated anime films will be distributed among a good part of the fans.

Only in Madrid capital there are eight cinemas where you can see them The boy and the heron and, luckily for me, one of them is in my neighborhood (La Vaguada) and I don’t have to go far, while in Barcelona the number is reduced to six. Given this, if the film is shown in your city you could find yourself with a hole in your teeth.

Why is there so much problem in releasing anime films in theaters in Spain?

In fact, I am not surprised to find few cinemas that show The boy and the heronsince I have already seen how with other Studio Ghibli films such as, for example, The Wind Rises, the same problem arose when looking for a reasonably close cinema to be able to see them on the big screen and not have to wait for it to be released. release in physical and digital formats.

And who is to blame for all this? Before continuing, I want to make it clear that I write this opinion blog sticking to my point of view as a viewer and, therefore, I have not interviewed any distributor to address this issue. I simply tell what I think about this whole matter in an opinion that may be more or less correct depending on who reads me.

The fact is that, every time I come across this mistreatment of Japanese animated films in theaters in Spain, I always think that the distributors are to blame for not knowing (or not wanting to) promote the film properly because they consider that this type of cinema “is seen by four cats” when it has been shown that more and more of us are interested in anime.

Of course that is the feeling that Detective Conan has given me, a series whose anime has always been very mistreated in our country with the exception of Catalonia, where it seems that the regional channel knew how to take advantage of it and there it is a boom that the rest of the communities autonomous communities have not taken advantage as they should.

Thanks to that, for a few years Alfa Pictures has distributed the latest Detective Conan films in our country. But, of course, the list of cinemas has been reduced.

This wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that just two of the films Detective Conan They were dubbed in Spanish and the rest were distributed outside Catalonia in the original version with subtitles in fewer and fewer cinemas., focusing more on Catalan theaters (partly logical, given its success there). The list of Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine is worth laughing so as not to cry.

So, are the distributors to blame for this terrible management of anime films in Spanish cinemas? Well maybe in part yes, but there is something I have seen recently that has made me see things with different eyes.

Precisely as a result of the premiere of the new Studio Ghibli film, I came across a user on Twitter (now called It was clear in which theaters it was going to be screened. The distributor’s response made me see that perhaps the problem is more in the movie theaters..

“We still don’t know the list of cinemas. We continue making an effort to put it in all possible theaters, but some cinemas either don’t want it or don’t decide…”, they comment from Vértigo Films.

Why aren’t theaters interested in showing anime movies? Well, I would dare say that for the same reason that I thought that the distributors were mainly to blame for this: considering that this type of films is not going to attract as many audiences.

In fact, thinking about it coldly, my beloved La Vaguada cinema that is going to bring Miyazaki’s latest to the neighborhood, when it screened the latest Detective Conan film, He only did it in a single session (around 9 or 10 p.m. I think I remember). So it is normal that there is so little impact in theaters with this type of cinema.

However, I partly understand the position of the cinemas. Some have very few theaters and it is a very big risk to show a film that, no matter how highly anticipated, might not have as much reception in that specific cinema and they opt for much more powerful premieres.

What I cannot understand is how a cinema like La Vaguada (which has eight rooms) cannot dedicate an entire room to this type of film or at most share the room with another film that is already in its last weeks of release and So better distribute the sessions so that they are more accessible to the public.

Although things are improving little by little thanks to theatrical releases such as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, The First Slam Dunk or Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there is still a long way to go when it comes to being able to enjoy anime films in cinemas. interest such as the imminent The Boy and the Heron.

What do you think about the problem of distribution of anime films in Spanish cinemas? Do not hesitate to share your point of view on the topic in our comments section.