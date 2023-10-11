The Taycan is a cool car, but also ‘fat’? This blue Taycan shows how it should be!

The disadvantage of electric cars is that efficiency is very important. There is a lot to gain from the design of the car. The less hold the air has on the carriage, the less energy the car needs to cleave through it at speed. Ergo: the car becomes more economical. But an efficient car is not always nice to look at. Just think of the far too low front hatch of the Tesla Model 3 and Y (once you’ve seen it, you can’t not see it anymore). Or the downward-sloping tailgate of the BMW 5 Series. That is not a choice because it is beautiful for our eyes, but for aerodynamics.

The Porsche Taycan is praised for its appearance, but even there it could have been better. Just look at the Mission-E Concept. Or many other electric concepts that often make the transition to a production model a lot narrower. After all, a narrower car with narrower tires is more economical.

But yes, a narrower car is absolutely not more beautiful. Especially if you have a Taycan Turbo S, you just want the thickest of the thickest. This blue Taycan Turbo S has been overhauled by Prior and M&D and shows what the car can look like: a lot thicker!

Blue Taycan Turbo S with Prior body kit

Of course, tastes differ, but in this case they did their very best at Prior Design. First of all, the color scheme helps: a blue Tacyan as a starting point works better than a white one with black wheels.

The Prior Design TE widebody kit consists of a thick front lip, wheel arch extensions, skirts, thick diffuser and a rear spoiler. The whole thing is sprayed in Gentian blue. This beautiful shade is ‘just’ dark blue on Porsche, it is not even a Manufaktur or PTS option!

Then the wheels. They should be to your taste, just like the rest. But they do fit the car. EVs often have wheels with a ‘difficult’ design and this Turbo S has thick ZP.Forged S rims in size 9.5×22 and even 11.5×22 at the rear.

With the tire sizes 265/30ZR22 and 315/25ZR22 you will build very close friendships with the local Euromaster and the shareholders of Hankook (which supplies the tires).

260 km/h

As you can see, this thick blue Taycan Turbo S is a lot closer to its belly, thanks to a lowering module from Cete Automotive. The Taycan has air suspension and you can adjust it to your wishes in terms of ride height using that module. In this case, the ‘nice and low’ setting was chosen.

Nothing has changed in terms of engines. We are still waiting for the first chipped electric cars. You don’t need much more in the Taycan Turbo S, because the engines together deliver 761 hp. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 km/h. That is a limited speed. In short, you can order all parts from M&D in Dinslaken, just across the border along the A3.

This article Finally, this blue Taycan is as it should be first appeared on Ruetir.