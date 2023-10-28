The Immortals franchise will return with Henry Cavill at the helm

The restart of The immortals is a reality, and Henry Cavill is still involved with the project.

The new Immortals movie with Henry Cavill

The media Deadline shared the news, confirming that Lionsgate is already looking for investors in the American Film Market. Cavill would still be committed to the project, being its protagonist. For his part, Chad Stahelski, who worked on all the John Wick films, will be the director of The Immortals. The last thing that is known about the script is that the draft was written by Michael Finch.

The information also ensures that this reboot will have a large budget, since could exceed 100 million dollars. Additionally, the studio hopes to begin production in early 2024.

The new Immortals movie would be based on the original 1986 film. Stahelski commented that Cavill was always the first choice to be the protagonist: “It’s not just about muscles and melancholy. I think he has incredible range and I think he would bring something very special.”

After so long without news, it is good to know that the remake of The Immortals is a reality. On the other hand, Cavill’s popularity could help the project reach all types of audiences.