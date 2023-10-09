Time flies. We had been without a new 2D Super Mario game (the last one was New Super Mario Bros. U for the Wii U), and suddenly, Nintendo has surprised us with a wonderful and totally unexpected title. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is almost here, and we are already playing it.

For that reason, we bring them our final game trailer with a lot of the most juicy information, as well as a new exclusive gameplay. All of this without spoiling, so that you can enjoy the experience to the fullest! all the surprises that await you in this new installment!

Welcome to the Flower Kingdom

As you well know, Super Mario Bros. Wonder moves away from the classic Mushroom Kingdom to take the action to the Flower Kingdomwhere the nice guy lives rey Florian and his servants, los poplins. There, a big celebration is going to take place, and Mario and his friends have been invited. Nevertheless, Bowser and his minions interfere to spoil the partystealing a Wonder Flower and merging with the king’s castle, causing great havoc! Thus, it will be the job of our favorite plumber and his friends to save the day, traveling throughout the kingdom to embark on another new adventure.

If it is characterized by something Super Mario Bros. Wonder It is to lay new foundations for the franchise. There are tons of new enemies designed to fit each level like a glove, clever power-ups, and innovative mechanics that surprise you with every step you take. At all times, you feel a fresh and unique gamewith a style never seen before in the series that represents an evolution: an incredible step forward in every way.

As you well know by now, this installment marks the first time that we can play as daisy on an adventure Super Mario in two dimensions. Being a truly accessible game, up to four players can play locally as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy o Toad (no difference in terms of gameplay), or as Yoshi or Caco Gazapo without taking damage (ideal for the little ones in the house).

As it could not be otherwise, the game also has online features. If we play connected to the internet, we can see the ghosts of other players, and use them to revive in case we are defeated. We can also see the banners that they plant, also serving as a point of salvation.

If we choose to play with friends online, we can take part in exciting races that make the levels even more enjoyable, a challenge to compete with your friends no matter where you are!

Super Mario’s new adventure is music to the ears

As soon as we take the controls, it becomes evident that Super Mario Bros. Wonder bets on a new visual style, much more expressive than ever before, for the franchise. However, it is also more than clear what its main theme is: the fantastic use of music. Everything has its own rhythm in the game, and going through its levels feels like a sweet tune that flows on the screen in a completely natural way.

New power-ups, such as Elephantthat of Bubbles or that of Drill They give a lot of play to the levels and are to be appreciated. Nevertheless, the addition of the Wonder Flowers It is what we really believe is going to make this game something to remember that will be impossible to replicate.

Each Wonder Flower hidden in the different levels causes the craziest and most unexpected effects that change the gameplay completely. We don’t want to spoil any of them for you, but we recommend looking for them at each level, becauseand it is really worth enjoying each and every one of the effects that the game offers with this mechanic.

Finally, another thing that has left a very good taste in our mouths is the insignia. Equippable medals in each level that allow us to use a special ability that can make things easier (or more difficult): from be able to plan with our cap even jumping higher or climbing walls. Using one or the other changes the gameplay completely, allowing each player to adopt a different style depending on which one they use.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is wonderful

At the time of writing these lines, we still have many levels of Super Mario Bros. Wonder to enjoy. However, we are taking our time to savor everything well and explore every corner, because we are facing a game made with so much care that we never want it to end. Without a doubt, we are facing a revolution for 2D games.

Although there is still much to explore, Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems like a wonderful game that will mark a before and after in the industry with unique mechanics, exquisite control and an audiovisual section never before seen in a plumber video game. We are before a real gemand we hope to return very soon to tell you more about everything it hides. A true wonder come true and I still don’t believe I’m playing. Please someone pinch me. Or not, better not.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes to Nintendo Switch this coming October 20 both in physical format (we recommend you get it through the My Nintendo Store) and digitally through the eShop, don’t miss it!