The expansion of fiber led Telefónica to begin the closure of copper plants in 2016 within a network transformation process. This shutdown has been accelerating in recent years to the point that the telecom has committed to completing it in 2024.

As it is a regulated process, during these years, Telefónica has previously notified the CNMC of the closure of the copper plants and then proceeded to close them.

Now, finally, we know what day the plant that was causing the most problems for us will shut down. replace copper with fiber: that of San Sebastián/San Marcial. With this, ADSL will become history in Spain.

A process that has lasted more than eight years

It was in 2016, with fiber taking over ADSL, when Movistar carried out the shutdown of its first two copper plants, those located in Torrelodones and Sant Cugat. At the beginning of 2017, it had already closed 20 plants, a figure that rose to 50 the following year.

San Sebastián Central, 1927 (Image: Marín, Telefónica Historical Archive)

The shutdown of copper plants accelerated and soon the company committed to closing one a day. In the first half of 2021, the milestone of 1,000 copper plants closed was reached, and with it, 65,000 tons of cable dismantled.

Last April, with more than 2,000 plants already turned off, Telefónica informed the CNMC of the closure of all of its copper plantsa closure that will materialize in 2024, coinciding with the company’s centenary.

Currently, 8,526 plants (all existing ones) already have a closing date, and of all of them, 2,911 will have closed by the end of this year. The objective is for the process to be very advanced in 2024 and practically completed in 2025.

However, there is one plant in particular whose closure is causing more problems than the rest: that of San Sebastián/San Marcial. Although Telefónica initially announced in 2016 that it would close it within a period of five years, that period was suspended and it remains in operation today.

The reason is that this plant serves an important part of the historic center of San Sebastian and overhead lines, including telecommunications cables, are not allowed in that area. Since it was not possible to deploy the fiber that will replace copper in this part of the city, it was not possible to dispense with ADSL or, therefore, close the plant.

Telefónica held talks with the San Sebastián City Council to find a solution to the problem. Finally, they agreed that the City Council will take care of the pipelines for fiber deployment, while the conditioning of the portals and the installation of CTOs and other necessary elements will be carried out. by the three operators who will later share the infrastructure.

These adaptation and fiber deployment works were completed last September, and the migration of clients has already begun. The only area that, in principle, will not have fiber deployment is the port area, where clients must be migrated to radio technology. In total, there are 471 accesses, of which 105 are wholesale.

For all these reasons, Telefónica has informed the CNMC of a new closing date for the San Sebastián/San Marcial plant: it will be on May 29, 2024. And the CNMC has accepted it. ADSL’s days are numbered in Spain and the countdown has already begun.

