Final Fantasy XVI made history by becoming the first game in the saga with Latin dubbing. For this to be possible, a localization process had to be carried out first, which left many happy, but what was it like to do it? We spoke to the localization manager to find out.

Recently, Square Enix gave us the opportunity to ask Li Hua Joo Hu, head of localization for Final Fantasy XVI for Latin America, some questions. The first thing we wanted to discover is what the process was like. Specifically, if they worked on the English version or the Japanese one.

As Li Hua Joo Hu explained to us, the Final Fantasy XVI localization team used the English version to create the Spanish version. However, they also had access to the Japanese to use as a reference to ensure they properly understood the context and scene.

In case you missed it: RUMOR: Xbox will have Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI

“In this project we did not have direct access to the developers, but we had managers who helped us communicate, so we could ask them questions and vice versa.

As for the language, Final Fantasy was localized from English, but I always used Japanese as a reference to get a better idea of ​​the context and what was going on, because, even though both languages ​​use different words, they are conveying the same message. I would say that both English and Japanese were important when translating,” he commented.

Related video: Final Fantasy XVI is material to be a great GOTY candidate

There is something they would have liked to change about the localization of Final Fantasy XVI

So far, the localization of Final Fantasy XVI has left many fans happy and Li Hua Joo Hu’s team can be happy. However, there is always the possibility that they would have wanted something to have been different.

According to Li Hua Joo Hu, there is something he would have liked to change and that is being able to go to the recording studio in person. According to what he told us, the COVID-19 pandemic made attending the recordings impossible and that is why she was not able to meet the recording team that did the location in Mexico.

Find out: Final Fantasy XVI sold as expected on debut, according to Square Enix

“I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved, but if there’s one thing I’d like to change about the localization process, it’s being able to go to the recording studio in person. Due to the global pandemic that did not allow us to travel, translators had to attend to the recordings from our homes.

Although that was not an impediment to doing our work, I would have liked to meet the entire team that participated in the project from Mexico. Despite everything, I have read very good reviews and comments about the game, so I am sure that I am not the only one who is very happy and satisfied with the Latin version of Final Fantasy XVI. “I would like to think that the success of the game has put Latin America on the map of the video game world, which will allow us to enjoy more localized games in the future,” she noted.

Final Fantasy XVI was affected by the pandemic

What did you think of the localization of Final Fantasy XVI? Do you think the team did a good job? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy XVI debuted on June 22 on PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

Related video: Final Fantasy XVI – History Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News