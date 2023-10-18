Final Fantasy XVI debuted a few months ago and one of its strong points was its dubbing into Latin Spanish, the first to receive an installment of the franchise. One of the reasons why this version won the hearts of many was thanks to the work of Carlos Segundo, an actor known for his participation in the Dragon Ball franchise. The above since he played Cid with a lot of style and charisma, but was he able to put part of himself into the character?

Recently at LEVEL UP we had the opportunity to interview Li Hua Joo Hu, head of localization for Final Fantasy XVI for Latin America. There we questioned her about whether the voice actors had the opportunity to improvise a little to inject elements into their characters that were not thought of by the localization team.

According to the localization manager, everything depended on the actor and the character, as well as the moment of the game. According to what he told us, there were actors who could not deviate from the script because they were moments that affected the plot; There were also others who felt more comfortable simply interpreting what was in the script. That said, the actors were free to suggest and improvise.

But what happened to Carlos Segundo and his interpretation of Cid? Since they wanted the character to be as natural as possible, they allowed the Mexican dubbing legend to improvise.

“In the case of Carlos Segundo, he wanted the game to be as natural as possible, so he improvised several scenes to give a more personal touch to his character and to make him feel closer to the players. There are even several lines that were suggested by the sound engineer and that were incorporated into the script, so I think we had a working environment with quite a bit of creative freedom,” Joo Hu told us.

There are elements of Final Fantasy XVI that could not be changed in localization

It is worth mentioning that the creative freedom of the localization team was not limited to the work of the voice actors. As Li Hua Joo Hu explained to us, when adapting the script they had the opportunity to adapt the text for the target audience. This is done by adding cultural references or characterizing certain characters to make them more endearing to the audience.

That said, there are also elements that must be kept as such. This is to avoid confusing the player, changing the story or releasing spoilers.

“When localizing the user interface, for example, you cannot deviate from the original text because they are instructions and you risk confusing the player if you have omitted or changed the information. There is also the case of the Chronicles of Valisthea, which is a function where you can access and read about the events, characters, terminology and places of the game, since you had more freedom when locating, but you had to be careful because each entry “It is updated as you progress through the story and you could run the risk of accidentally writing a spoiler, so you couldn’t deviate too much from the original text,” he explained.

And you, what do you think about it? Do you think the dubbing team did a good job with Final Fantasy XVI? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy XVI debuted on June 22 on PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

