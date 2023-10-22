Final Fantasy It was an ecosystem exclusive PlayStation and PC for more than 10 yearsbut that is about to change very soon.

We must remember that this multiplayer proposal originally debuted for PlayStation 3 y PC in 2013, and eventually reached PS4 and PS5. For years, Microsoft console players wondered if they would ever be able to enjoy this title. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, stated in 2022 that they had not yet given up and were working to make a port for their platforms a reality.

The months passed and, fortunately, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. During the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, Phil Spencer took the stage and confirmed that the MMORPG will reach Xbox ecosystems sometime in spring 2024.

The Final Fantasy XIV Beta on Xbox already has a launch window

Luckily, players will have to wait less to enjoy this massive online experience on Microsoft’s next-gen console. What happens is that the Open Beta is very close and already has a launch window.

During the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London, Square Enix confirmed that the MMORPG will hold an Open Beta in Xbox ecosystems between mid-January and February 2024. Although the dates are a mystery, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

We remember that the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV will have faster loading screens thanks to the SSD and 4K graphics. It will also accept crossplay.

The good news doesn’t end here. When the MMORPG officially launches, Xbox users will have access to the free trial that offers the entire base game and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions. Although there are a couple of restrictions, users will be able to enjoy hundreds of hours at no cost.

But tell us, will you try this multiplayer game on your Xbox? Let us read you in the comments.

