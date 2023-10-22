Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida talks about the possibility of teaming up with Diablo IV.

Final Fantasy XIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida has once again expressed interest in partnering with Blizzard to collaborate, and this time he has Diablo IV as the main objective in mind. Although Yoshida has already revealed his interest in collaborating between both titles, he recognizes that it would be an absolute nightmare to do it together. The reality is that Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XIV have a very different aesthetic which would be very difficult to lead to a possible crossover, so finding a middle ground could even please all those affected:

I’m a big Blizzard fan. If we could make it work, then I would be very happy to see some kind of collaboration with Diablo, but it is very difficult to make it happen. Diablo has a very similar graphical perspective, but we also don’t want to disappoint fans of the saga. That’s why it’s such a complicated issue. If we go for a less brutal version of Diablo in Final Fantasy XIV… maybe that’s not what people want. As a player it would be fantastic to achieve this type of crossovers with other franchises. If we could do it, it would generate more expectation and enthusiasm for the entire industry..

Final Fantasy XIV is not a video game that has fled from collaborations. The MMO of the saga made a collaboration with the team behind Monster Hunter and is currently planning to do something with Fall Guys.

To the saga Diablo It is also no stranger to teaming up with other video games. Diablo IV has appeared in World of Warcraft y Call of Dutyalthough it is true that He is rarely seen outside of Activision Blizzard. Yoshida has stated his admiration for Blizzard several times, even at one point saying that he would “drop everything” to work on Diablo IV. You never know what the future will bring, and if a couple of issues emerge, collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and Diablo IV are closer than we think.

