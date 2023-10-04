

Square Enix today introduced new content for the award-winning MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online con l’arrivo della patch 6.5: “Growing Light”. The Warrior of Light’s adventure continues with new main scenario missions in the first of two parts of the conclusion to the story told via the Endwalker™ patch series. Players will also find other exciting challenges awaiting them, such as the third chapter of the Myths of the Realm alliance raid series: Thaleia, the Lunar Subterrane dungeon, the Abyssal Fracture trial and the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) trial.

Furthermore, patch 6.5 further expands the Duty Support system, making it possible to play all the dungeons of the main scenario of A Realm Reborn™ via Endwalker solo, together with NPCs. Other numerous additions include updates to Island Sanctuary, new Custom Deliveries, and much more. New players can also take advantage of the expanded free trial, which now allows you to play the Stormblood™ expansion (with updates up to patch 4.68). In line with this update, Stormblood has also been added to the Starter Edition. Both those who already own the Starter Edition and those who purchase it will be able to enjoy Stormblood.

Also arriving with the 6.5x series of patches will be the long-awaited Fall Guys-inspired attraction in Manderville’s Gold Saucer, giving players the opportunity to battle it out for the coveted crown. More information on the arrival of this content will be announced soon.