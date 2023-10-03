Square Enix releases patch 6.5. with a very important change for the main missions of Final Fantasy 14 and all its expansions to date.

More than ten years have passed since the launch of Final Fantasy XIV, and we can already say that it is the most successful MMO of recent times. That honor belonged to World of Warcraft, but Square Enix managed to surpass the king of the genre.

To date, Final Fantasy 14 has received numerous updates and up to four expansions (Endwalker is the last). But in a few months it will be time to welcome new content.

It will be in the summer of 2024 when Dawntrail, the fifth expansion of Final Fantasy 14, arrives, which also means version 7.0. of the MMO on PlayStation and PC.

It must also be said that Square Enix and Microsoft have agreed the launch of the MMO on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. There is no confirmed date, but it will occur sometime next year.

Today is also an important day, because Final Fantasy XIV has reached the halfway point of version 6.0, with the arrival of patch 6.5. Did you know that a player has achieved all the achievements in the game?

A more traditional Final Fantasy

He patch 6.5. is now available for Final Fantasy 14, both on PS5 and PS4 and on PC. It is an important update, the news of which is detailed in this link.

We have to talk about what is possibly the most important. With this change, Final Fantasy XIV It looks more like a single-player installment of the saga than ever. One of those of a lifetime.

From now on, Final Fantasy 14 allows you to complete the main plot (both from the base game and the expansions) without having to play with other users. That is to say, In solitary.

Of course, being an MMO you need to be connected to the internet to start the game, and also pay the monthly fee. But other than that, you don’t need to play with other people anymore. All main missions can be completed with just the AI.

This is an update to Duty Support, which allows you to send NPCs on expeditions and missionsreplacing real players.

Even a new dungeon like Lunar Subterrane can now be played with this new feature in Duty Support. Square Enix has promised that all Dawntrail content will be compatible with this mode.

Basically, Final Fantasy 14 becomes a single-player delivery morewith the exception that you have to be connected to the Internet and pay the monthly fee to play.

It is a great novelty, which could hook the most traditional fans of the Square Enix saga. Final Fantasy XIV is available for PS5, PS4, and PC, and will arrive on Microsoft consoles sometime in 2024, just like the new expansion.