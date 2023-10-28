The world of cosplay offers incredible quality in its creations, this time you will be able to see Tifa Lockhart.

Tifa Lockhart appears in the real world with this cosplay.

Many of you already know the Final Fantasy universe, more specifically today we are going to talk to you about the seventh installment, For many people the best of the entire franchise. Hence the excitement with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. As you well know, players not only enjoy their favorite games while at the controls, but also offer a large number of creations, whether by making paintings, digital creations or cosplays.

On this occasion we come to talk to you about this last case, a follower of the saga has created an impressive cosplay of Tifa Lockhart, a character who appears in Final Fantasy VII and who has received the love of many people. As you know, Tifa is a great martial arts fighter and all her skills have left your television screen to enter this worldif you wanted to know what this character would look like in real life, this is the closest you’ll get to knowing it.

This is what Tifa from Final Fantasy VII looks like in real life

This friend of Cloud has been represented by the Instagramer Moon.child.cosplay. If you want to see more of her creations, we invite you to take a look at her profile, because she has great contributions to the world of cosplay. Tifa is not the only one, since she has also given life to Yuna, from Final Fantasy X, Nico Robin from One Piece and even 2B, from Nier Automata. Some really careful work with incredible precision.

As you have seen in the photos, this girl has not missed a single detail to cover. Everything is really well thought out and the end result has been amazing, If, as we say, you go to see his profile, you will be able to see other equally impressive works, so if you like the world of cosplay or want to get new ideas to do yourself, you are looking at a good source of inspiration. Surely in the future it will continue to offer great creations.

Final Fantasy VII has received a new life thanks to its remake, which was truly acclaimed by many players. Therefore, This is the perfect occasion to show the level that Tifa has in this cosplay, so when you compare her, you will realize how faithful the result is. On the other hand, if you are a lover of the saga, we remind you that Final Fantasy XVI, the latest installment, for now, is also available and here you can read our analysis.

