Of Final Fantasy VII Remake It had been said that it would be a temporary exclusive after a year of launch. However, it has remained with PlayStation as an exclusive, at least in the console realm since its release in 2020. In 2021, upon arriving on PC, many assumed it was only a matter of time before Xbox Series /S also had access to FF7 Remake. That hasn’t been the case yet, but with rumors currently swirling about a possible Nintendo Switch 2 releasing next year, some of the broader community is now trying to make a Final Fantasy 7 Remake release for both Series /S as for Switch 2. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see that happen, at least one insider says it’s not in the current plans.

The rumor comes from notable leaker NateDrake. That said, NateDrake has a decent track record for this sort of thing, and Square Enix is ​​keeping FF7R’s sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, exclusive to PlayStation, so it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise to never see FF7R come to Xbox or Nintendo consoles. .

Debunking rumors about third-party Switch 2 games, NateDrake said:

“FF7 Remake is not a current plan. Could it happen, eventually? Sure. Is this an active plan at this time? No. A Switch 2 version exists in the same way as an Xbox version. If Square wants to do it, they can and will; But no such plan currently exists.”

If those rumors turn out to be true, it doesn’t get any clearer than that. However, it’s worth noting that the post NateDrake responded to talked about Remake and Rebirth. Like all rumors, it should be taken with some caution until we have official information about it.