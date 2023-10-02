One of the most widespread rumors of recent times is the possible arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake to Nintendo Switch 2, although an insider seems to have a clear answer.

Nintendo Switch 2 does not stop offering rumors and possible leaks practically every day, although since Kyoto he still does not give a word about it. In this way, the players look forward to the occurrence of official news to announce the console and its catalog, where the possibility of a new Donkey Kong and a 3D Mario that would arrive with the launch of the machine is already discussed. However, there have been many titles that have come to the fore in recent weeks in relation to their arrival on Nintendo Switch, although one of the most popular ones seems like it won’t finally do it.

We refer to Final Fantasy VII Remake which, with all the commotion that its sequel has caused in recent times, has sounded like possible launch title for Nintendo Switch 2. However, one of the best-known insiders in the video game sector, NatetheHate, wanted to silence these rumors, ensuring that there is no plan to launch the title on the next Nintendo system, in the same way that it will not reach Xbox. “The FF7 remake is not currently planned. Could it happen eventually? Clear. Is this an active plan at this time? No. A release on Switch 2 exists in the same way as one on Xbox. If Square wants to do it, they can and will; but there is no such plan at present,” the insider argued.

Therefore, it seems that Final Fantasy VII Remake will not be released on PlayStation consoles beyond PCso it will be necessary to see if at some point Square Enix’s plans change in this regard.

The new installment of Monster Hunter would come to Nintendo Switch 2

Although everything indicates that Final Fantasy VII Remake will not finally be released on Nintendo Switch 2, one of the great video games that are being prepared at the moment does seem like it will and it is none other than the new installment of Monster Hunter prepared by Capcom. In this way, Nintendo’s next console will have strong support from third-party companies, as revealed by another of the sector’s great insiders recently.

Of course, the possible presence of Final Fantasy VII Remake in the Nintendo Switch 2 catalog would have been a very interesting boost for the arrival of the consolebut we will have to keep waiting for it.

