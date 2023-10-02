Nintendo’s next generation console has been the subject of numerous leaks recently. Supposedly set to be able to produce images comparable to those of PS5 e Xbox Series X/S Thank you to the implementation of DLSSrecent leaks have claimed that Switch 2 will see simultaneous releases for many major cross-platform games. The console is expected to release in 2024. However, if you were hoping that the console would also receive un porting di Final Fantasy VII Remakeas some have speculated, it seems that this will not be the case.

According to what was stated by the important Nintendo insider NateTheHatecommented in a post about an alleged third-party lineup for Switch 2 on the forums Family Boards. This “line-up” mentioned the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake, currently only available on PlayStation and PC. According to “NateTheHate,” however, a Switch 2 release is not an “active” plan for Square Enix. While a release could happen at some point, the publisher is not currently considering a port for the rumored Nintendo Switch successor. The same can be said of the Xbox Series X|S port. Below is the statement:

FF7 Remake is not a current plan. Could it happen sooner or later? Safe. Is this an active plan right now? No. A Switch 2 version exists in the same way as an Xbox version. IF Square wants to do it, they can and will; but there is no such plan at the moment.

This is interesting considering that last month another leaker suggested that Final Fantasy VII Remake it could very well be a launch game for the Switch 2. Furthermore, the leaker claimed that the Switch 2 development kit is capable of running Square Enix’s 2020 remake as well as PlayStation 5. It remains to be seen whether Final Fantasy VII Remake will end up joining the list, though that’s certainly something the company will consider in the coming months. Or at least that’s the hope.

Continue to follow us for more information.