Naoki Hamaguchi drops the bomb but doesn’t give many more details.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of the remake of the seventh installment of the saga.

When we refer to the Final Fantasy franchise we are talking about legendary games, which in many cases are considered part of the best RPGs in history, and which in the worst cases are remembered for their belonging to this saga. Of all these deliveries, when we have to talk about one that everyone knows, and that is a classic within its genre, probably we will talk about Final Fantasy VII, PS1 game which is considered one of the best launches of Sony’s first console.

Curiously, we are currently waiting to receive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the continuation of the original remake that came to us in 2020, and which ended up being a surprise as it was more of a kind of self-conscious reboot of the original work, That is, it does not literally adapt what we were able to play on PS1. This is why we can see Zack in the game, but it seems that he will not stay here, and that is because we will see more spin off characters in Rebirth.

In this case it was Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, who revealed the details in an interview with TechRaptor. Many details are discussed in it, and among them we find the role of Zack, but also The possibility of more spin-off characters appearing in this title is mentionedto which he responded the following.

“Without giving any major spoilers, in addition to Zack, who was not in the original Final Fantasy VII but will appear here, there will be other characters from the FFVII spin-offs that will also appear in Rebirth.”

This opens a huge door to speculation, and Final Fantasy VII has a large number of spin offs, with very interesting characters who, although they are not as well known as the protagonists of the original game, are also favorites of many fans of the saga.

Of course, to learn more details about these stellar appearances we will have to wait until next February 29the day Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5.

