PlayStation Japan has published a new video titled ‘Sense of Play’, showing the upcoming releases of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

PlayStation has a new video in its Japanese division, focused on PS4 and PS5. As was seen a few months ago with another similar one, this time Sony change aesthetics y music -obviously- to show news.

From Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia have published these almost four minutes in a short that is directed by Densuke28an animation that reminds some of Gravity Rush 2.

This collects up to 17 upcoming games for PS4 and PS5 under a background song by syudou and a general organization by Teddy Loid.

“The second lineup video of 2023 is a collaboration between three young and talented artists,” reads the official description in Japanese thanks to its automatic translation.

“The music video is a collaboration between three extremely talented young artists and uses the motif of the protagonist’s physical action as he becomes deeper and deeper into another world to illustrate the unique gameplay of the immersive gaming experience that only PlayStation can offer”.

As it is a video orchestrated, produced and organized by the Japanese division of PlayStationin this we will only see titles of Japanese origin and not imminent releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The total list includes games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and/or Fate/Samurai Remnant.

Although there are also others like Super Bomberman R 2, Ys X: Nordics, Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Foamstars. As you can see, there are both available and upcoming games pending release on both consoles.

Although there are some titles like these that also appear in quick bursts: Tower of Fantasy, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai and/or Persona 5 Tactica.

Without forgetting others such as Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Blue Protocol, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Venture to the Vile y Metal Bringer.

Although the list of games is somewhat smaller than usual in these videos, PlayStation Japan has managed to include almost 20 titles in total for its two consoles on sale.

Its audiovisual aspect is most striking – it has to be in this type of trailer – and perhaps that is why they have opted for something more different and with a cel-shading style, but despite this it is not their best work.

This has been the new ‘Sense of Play’ video by PlayStation Japan con upcoming and current releases for PS4 and PS5. What do you think?