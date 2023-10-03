Final Fantasy VII Rebirth clarifies the mystery about the pronunciation of Cait Sith’s name: this is how you should say the name of Square Enix’s robot cat.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth had a flurry of information last month due to its presence at the Tokyo Game Show, where in addition to confirming its release date (February 29, 2023 on PlayStation 5) its directors confirmed a lot of data.

After all that gale, things have calmed down and PS5 players have all eyes on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (and its leaks). But Square Enix has taken the opportunity to confirm, through Twitter, a curious fact… that puts an end to a 25-year debate: Cait Sith pronunciation.

“Kate Sihth”, this is how Cait Sith is pronounced in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Los Cait Sith, or Cait Sídhe, are creatures from Gaelic mythology, large black cats, with white spots on their chest. But in Final Fantasy VII He is a cat who rides on top of a robot and one of the most beloved secondary characters in the game, who we will finally see in Rebirth in the remake trilogy of Final Fantasy VII.

Due to the strangeness of his name, many fans have never known how to pronounce it. Square Enix settles the debate: the canonical form of pronouncing her name is /Kate/, not /Cait/.

Due to the modernization of the remake, it seems that it will be the first time that Cait Sith’s name is spoken in a Final Fantasy game, despite the fact that the character has appeared in other titles in the Final Fantasy VII universe, such as Advent Children or Dirge of Cereberos.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes out on PS5 starting February 29, 2024. Although they confirm that it is not essential to have played the previous one, if you reserve FF VII Rebirth You can get Final Fantasy VII Remake for free with the double pack.