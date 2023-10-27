The United States ESRB body has already qualified Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the other ”remake” of the 1997 classic, for release on PC.

The Final Fantasy 7 universe encompasses much more than just a game. Within the Square Enix JRPG franchise, the stories and characters that were presented to us in 1997 have formed a sub-saga that is made up of several installments… that go beyond video games.

In addition to the original Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix has already released Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5, PS4, and PC, but It is NOT the only remake from the role-playing game originally released for PS1.

There is also Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a facelift in episodic format that also incorporates an origin story for the fearsome villain Sephiroth. It is available for iOS and Android since the month of September.

The good news is that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is also coming to PC. As part of Square Enix’s expansion into other platforms, this remake will be out on steam.

When? We don’t know yet, but a movement has already taken place that usually accompanies game announcements (or launches) in today’s industry.

Ever Crisis has already been rated for PC

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis reviews all the adventures of the FF7 universe, from the original story of Cloud, Aeris, Tifa, Barret and company, to the origins of Sefirot or Zack’s journey that we also saw in Crisis Core.

At the moment it is only available on mobile devices, but Square Enix has confirmed that We will also see it on PC, through Steam.

In fact, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has already been rated by age in the United States. It can be seen at this link, which takes us to the official website of the ESRB organization.

Like the mobile version, Ever Crisis for PC sports a rating T (Teen), which is equivalent to the PEGI +12 of the European organization. They indicated ”in-game purchases” and ”fantastic violence”, something common in Final Fantasy games.

This is the official description given by the ESRB:

”From a third-person perspective, players explore cities, interact with characters, and fight various enemies (e.g., soldiers, creatures, machines) in turn-based combat. Players use swords, guns, magic and melee attacks to kill their enemies.”

Although it has not been specified, everything indicates that Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis It will also be compatible with Steam Deck. Some fans even hope to see it one day on Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is the perfect complement to the exclusive PlayStation remakes (on consoles), which will continue in February 2024 with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. And be careful, because there will still be a third and final part of the trilogy on PS5.