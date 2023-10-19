The horror and gore franchise known as Final Destination will not have a sixth film. However, it will carry out a modern reboot.

The Final Destination saga is going to have a reboot. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Rachel O’Toole, production designer for Upload, shared that the team behind the sixth film in the franchise officially considers it a reboot of the horror film saga. On the other hand, she confirmed that they were just two weeks away from starting filming before the writers’ strike shook the industry. And she also confirmed that the film will have a really modern and refreshing approach.

“We started work and then they put us on hiatus because of the writers’ strike,” said Rachel O’Toole, production designer for Final Destination 6. “We were two weeks away from starting filming. So we were deeply involved in developing that world. I would say that when I read the script, I kept wanting to read it. And sometimes when you read a script, you just think, ‘Oh, okay, okay. I’ll save it for the interview, pretend you love it.’ But I really loved it. It has a very fresh approach and we all consider it a reboot. However, I can’t say anything about it.”

The presence of Tony Todd complicates that restart

New Line Cinema

Despite being described as a Final Destination reboot, at least one character will return to the franchise. We’re talking about William Bludworth, played by Tony Todd. A mysterious character who has appeared throughout the series to help victims deal with their situation. But if this is truly a new beginning, why specifically bring Tony Todd back as that same character?

Although the movie Final Destination 6 is considered a reboot, perhaps the term is still a bit strong in the sense that this story simply won’t reference the previous installments at all. However, once again, the inclusion of Tony Todd is a notable contradiction to that proposal.