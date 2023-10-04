After six weeks of recording, the filming of Padre no hay mas que uno 4 has officially ended and very soon we will be able to see Santiago Segura’s new film in theaters.

After having triumphed with Torrente, Santiago Segura has once again been crowned in movie theaters with Father There Is No More Than One, One comedy family that has become a most profitable saga at the Spanish box office.

Such is the good reception it has had (where each installment has increased its box office receipts) that Santiago Segura has gotten down to work with its fourth part, the filming of which has just been completed after six weeks of recording in film locations. Madrid and Gran Canaria.

“As an annual celebration of comedy, joy and cinema, one more year we will not miss the summer event with our faithful spectators, this time with Father there is only one 4, a film where People will meet again with the entire family that is the protagonist of this saga, who returns ready to entertain and provoke laughter with their new adventures.“Segura declares through a statement.

Javier and his extended family returns to theaters

Released in 2019, the first installment of Father there is only one tells the story of Javier, a carefree man who considers that his wife is drowning in a glass of water when it comes to taking care of the children.

But Things change completely when his wife decides to go on a trip and he is the one who has to take care of his five children between four and twelve years old.realizing that it is not as easy as it seems.

After three bizarre adventures, Javier and his family prepare for new and delirious situations where we will have back Toni Acosta, Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón, Sirena Segura, Blanca Ramírez, Leo Harlem, Silvia Abril, Loles León, Carlos Iglesias and El Cejas.

Again co-written by Marta González de Vega and Santiago Segura, Father there is only one 4 opens in movie theaters in Spain sometime in the summer of 2024 and without a doubt it promises to be a new successful film at the Spanish box office. Will it be able to surpass the previous installment?