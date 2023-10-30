After confirming its agreement with Warner, Filmin reveals that Barbie lands in its catalog tomorrow, available only for rental.

There is no doubt that one of the great films of 2023 has been Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s film about the iconic Mattel doll with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading the cast.

The plot of the movie follows one of the many Barbies that live in Barbieland, specifically the stereotypical Barbie. There she enjoys endless days of partying in the company of other versions of Barbie and Ken.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

But everything starts to fall apart when Margot Robbie’s character throws “inappropriate” thoughts in Barbielandsuch as talking about death.

After experiencing a strong existential crisis (in addition to various changes that make him not fit into his idyllic world), Barbie embarks on a journey of self-discovery to the real world with the help of Beach Ken to try to return to who she was before..

Barbie lands in the Filmin catalog, but only through rental

Not long ago it was confirmed that the Spanish platform Filmin has reached a juicy agreement with Warner to have a good part of the studio’s classics in its catalog.

Among them is the movie about the doll Mattel but, being a very recent title, it can only be consumed on the platform through its rental catalog.

However, if you want to see it again and you have no problem renting it, know that starting tomorrow you can enjoy Barbie on Filmin.

This has been confirmed by the platform itself through its official Twitter account (now called X), where it announces that Barbie It will be available tomorrow, October 31, 2023 on Filmin through its rental service.

“Starting tomorrow every night will be girls’ nights. Barbie is coming for rent to Filmin,” the publication details.

At the moment there is still no news about the arrival of Barbie to the HBO Max catalog, although it is to be hoped that something about it will be announced soon. What do you think that the film can now be enjoyed on Filmin through rental? Tell us in the comments.