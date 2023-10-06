loading…

Imprisoned Iranian female activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize. Photo/AP

OSLO – Iranian female activist Narges Mohammadi, who is currently in prison, won the prize Nobel Peace Prize , Friday (6/10/2023). She won a prestigious award for her fight against oppression of women in Iran.

“She fought for women against systematic discrimination and oppression,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the award in Oslo as reported by AP.

Iranian authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after he attended a memorial for victims of violent 2019 protests.

Mohammadi has a long history of prison sentences, harsh sentences and international calls to review his case.

Before his imprisonment, Mohammadi was vice president of Iran’s banned Human Rights Defense Center. Mohammadi is close to Iran’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, who founded the human rights center.

Ebadi left Iran after the disputed re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009 sparked unprecedented protests and a crackdown by authorities. In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.

In 2022, Mohammadi was tried in five minutes and sentenced to eight years in prison and 70 lashes.

The Nobel Prize provides a cash prize of 11 million Swedish kronor or around USD 1 million). Winners also receive 18 carat gold medals and diplomas at an awards ceremony in December.

Prizes can be awarded to individuals or organizations. Other previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi and the United Nations.