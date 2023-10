A prison sentence of one month has been demanded against a 41-year-old resident of Raalte for an assault in the busy center of Raalte during King’s Day last year. The fight was prompted by a stabbing incident in which the suspect’s uncle was injured. According to the suspects’ lawyer, the violence was ‘no more than normal’ and ’emergency’. Images of the brawl, which have gone viral on the internet, show two men being taken to the ground with brute force and kicked in the head.