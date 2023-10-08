The Portuguese: “I remain calm”. We are thinking of a coach with a contract until the end of the tournament without multi-year constraints. Semplici is also among the candidates but the club would prefer another name

Roberto Guerriero

8 October – Salerno

Five defeats in the first eight championship games, only three draws, penultimate place in the standings and a worrying decline in the team’s performances. Salernitana is in full crisis, now Paulo Sousa is at risk of being sacked. “He thinks”, he leaked from the club a few minutes after the clear knockout in Monza. Tomorrow 9 October, president Danilo Iervolino’s club should give the nod to the Portuguese coach who, last summer, signed a two-year renewal with an important salary.

“My future? In sport we must always give our best, if we don’t succeed the ownership and management analyze the situation. I am very calm and aware of my work, this team just needs to have more confidence. I feel sorry for the fans. Am I worried? The concern is for what I see in Israel, Ukraine, Russia,” Paulo Sousa said at the end of the race.

In Monza, at the end of the match, the CEO Maurizio Milan and the sporting director Morgan De Sanctis spoke to the team and players in the locker room, then they met with Iervolino. Salernitana, without the national team, will return to the city in the evening while the managers will evaluate the merits of the team’s crisis before making a decision. Ten days ago, in Empoli, there was Leonardo Semplici in the stands, already one step away from Salernitana last season after the departure of Nicola and before the arrival of Sousa but it is a hypothesis that does not seem to inspire. He liked Tudor, but he has a high salary and has made it known unofficially that he would prefer to wait for other destinations. In pole position at the moment would be Filippo Inzaghi, fresh from last season with Reggina in Serie B. Just behind the former Milan coach there are two Roman coaches, Andrea Stramaccioni and Daniele De Rossi.

