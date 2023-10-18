The Indonesian National Team’s FIFA ranking rose again after appearing fiercely in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. The Indonesian national team beat Brunei Darussalam with a striking aggregate of 12-0.

The Indonesian national team rose two steps to 145th in the world after winning twice over Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

Before the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications for the Asian zone began, the Indonesian national team was in 147th position in the world.

According to Footy Rankings calculations, the 6-0 victory over Brunei in the first leg in Jakarta last week moved the Indonesian national team up one place to 146th in the world with 1,061.53 points, shifting St Kitts and Nevis.

Also read: BRI League 1 Mid-Season Champion Target, Borneo FC Determined to Beat Persib

Furthermore, following a landslide victory with a similar score in the second leg at home to Brunei, Tuesday (17/10) evening WIB, the Indonesian national team received an additional 8.29 points in the FIFA ranking.

The Indonesian National Team’s points collection reached 1069.82 points while shifting Eswatini from 145th in the world ranking with 1,063.14 points.

Indonesia is now just below Suriname which ranks 144th in the FIFA ranking with 1,071.85 points.