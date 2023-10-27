Suara.com – The Indonesian National Team’s FIFA ranking experienced another increase after the October 2023 international break. Apart from the Indonesian National Team, other Southeast Asian countries also increased their FIFA rankings.

The Indonesian national team itself underwent two 2026 World Cup Qualification matches in the Asian zone on FIFA Matchday October 2023.

Shin Tae-yong’s team played against Brunei Darussalam twice in the first round of qualifying.

The Indonesian national team successfully won a landslide victory with an identical score of 6-0 in two legs held in Jakarta and Bandar Seri Begawan.

This achievement made the Garuda team gain 16.95 additional points according to official FIFA calculations, thus moving up two ranking strips. The Indonesian national team is currently ranked 145th in FIFA.

Meanwhile, Myanmar experienced the biggest increase in ranking among other ASEAN countries, rising three stripes to 158th after beating Macau in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

FIFA Ranking of ASEAN Countries as of October 2023:

94. Vietnam (+1)

112. Thailand (0)

137. Malaysia (-3)

138. Filipina (-6)

145. Indonesia (+2)

155. Singapore (+2)

158. Myanmar (+3)

178. Cambodia (-1)

188. Laos (0)

191. Brunei Darussalam (0)

197. Timor Leste (0)

