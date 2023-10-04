FIFA, on Wednesday (4/10/2023), announced that Morocco, Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup. However, the first three matches will be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup.

This is the first time the World Cup will be held on three continents and 6 countries. Three matches in South America were held to commemorate the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

“The FIFA Council agreed that Morocco, Portugal and Spain are the only candidates to host the World Cup in 2030. These three countries will automatically qualify,” explained FIFA in its official statement.

In addition, FIFA said it would celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo. The match will be held at the Estadio Centenario Stadium, where the first World Cup match was held in 1930.

“Three World Cup matches will also be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay,” continued FIFA.

The King of Morocco, Mohammad VI, welcomed FIFA’s decision. The Moroccan national team itself made a surprising appearance at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, because it qualified for the semifinals.

“His Majesty King Muhammad VI is very pleased to announce to the Moroccan people that FIFA has selected Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup.

Meanwhile, FIFA also said that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Asia or Oceania. The world football federation is therefore encouraging Asian countries to apply as hosts.

