The Swiss court proceedings against football’s number one have been archived and closed: “The accusations against me are simple attempts by poor, envious and corrupt people to attack my reputation. They should apologise”

The two Extraordinary Federal Prosecutors, Hans Maurer and Ulrich Weder, have definitively archived and closed the proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in relation to the so-called Lauber case. The investigators were put in charge of the case after the previous “extraordinary prosecutor” was expelled from the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in 2021 for acting with clear bias.

DECENCY

“This is a full and clear victory for me, for the new FIFA and for justice. It is now clear that the accusations against me were simple attempts by poor, envious and corrupt people to attack my reputation. If these people have some dignity left, they should at least have the decency and apologize for their actions and the damage caused. The investigation confirmed fully and clearly that I have always acted lawfully and correctly, always and exclusively defending the interests of FIFA and football – underlined Infantino – The new FIFA is today a clean, well-managed and solid organization that operates according to the highest ethical and governance standards”.