The history of video games is full of “what would have happened if…” situations and events that if they had gone differently would have changed the present and future, especially when it comes to successful franchises. Within the framework of the launch of EA Sports FC 24, an installment that marks the end of the relationship between FIFA and Electronic Arts, an anecdote was revealed that involves a dirty trick that had the objective of the franchise becoming exclusive to PlayStation.

FIFA was close to being a PlayStation exclusive

During an interview with Time Extension, Tom Stone, former vice president of European marketing at EA, revealed that during the 1990s, FIFA was able to become a PlayStation-exclusive franchise. According to the manager, everything originated when the company based in Switzerland, International Sport and Leisure (ISL), at that time legally responsible and with the capacity to negotiate the rights of the FIFA license in video games, proposed to PlayStation of Europe a agreement for the division to acquire the rights and therefore the IP would become exclusive to the Sony console.

At the time, the franchise was known as FIFA Soccer, developed by Electronic Arts and its sports label EA Sports. Although it did not stand out for its gameplay, it did stand out for the presence of real teams, players and tournaments, which is why it had relevance among soccer fans worldwide.

Sony received a proposal about FIFA behind EA’s back

The detail in question was that ISL made that proposal behind EA’s back, so its objective was to negotiate a better deal without the North American company finding out, anticipating that they would find out when there was a buyer.

However, as Tom Stone points out, PlayStation’s European division rejected the offer and immediately contacted EA to report the matter: “Chris Deering, president of Sony PlayStation Europe, met with me and said, ‘We’ve been offered the rights to FIFA Soccer.’ I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Seriously? ISL has contacted you and asked if you would like to get an exclusive worldwide license for FIFA. After all that? What have we done for them? I was very angry. But Chris told me: ‘I won’t sign that agreement unless you can’t make a deal with FIFA. That’s your deal. You created that.’ Obviously, Chris was looking at the big picture. of EA’s support of PlayStation around the world. However, I think it would have been an interesting conversation if Sony had signed that deal. I think EA would have responded pretty badly to that.”

In the end, Sony did not acquire the exclusive rights to FIFA and the franchise became a global success under the hand of EA every year until 2023 when FIFA 23 was the final installment.

