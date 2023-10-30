loading…

Israel deploys tanks into the Gaza Strip in an urban war. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Israeli tanks have reached the outskirts of Gaza City and cut off the main road from north to south of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources told Al Jazeera on Monday (30/10/2023) that Israeli tanks carried out attacks towards Salah al-Din Street, in the middle of the Gaza City area, a distance of about 3 km (1.8 miles) from Gaza border fence.

Heavy clashes were reported in the area.

“They cut off Salah al-Din’s road and shot at any vehicle that tried to pass through,” one resident told the AFP news agency.

On Monday, Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas government office in Gaza, said Israeli tanks had withdrawn from the outskirts of Gaza City.

“There has been absolutely no progress in residential areas in the Gaza Strip. “What happened on Salah al-Din Street was the attack of several occupying army tanks and a bulldozer,” said Maarouf’s statement.

“This vehicle targeted two civilian cars on Salah al-Din Street and bulldozed through the road before resistance forced them to retreat. “Currently there are no occupying army vehicles on Salah al-Din Street, and the movement of residents has returned to normal on that street,” he explained.

Israel has on several occasions warned the 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to head south to escape military attacks as it seeks to “destroy” Hamas, the group that controls the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Although large numbers of people have left the region in recent weeks, tens of thousands of others are believed to remain in the war zone.

More Than 8,000 People Killed

Since Friday, Israeli forces have stepped up their ground attacks as part of a military response to a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people,

most were civilians, and 239 others were taken prisoner.