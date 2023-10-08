The Qatar Grand Prix will be a three-stop race. After a long consultation involving the FIA, Pirelli and the team representatives, it was decided to impose the restriction of not being able to complete more than 18 laps on one set of tyres. Considering the overall distance of 57 laps, each driver will consequently have to make three pit stops.

The decision taken by the FIA ​​and Pirelli is due to the findings that emerged on Friday. In the sprint race held yesterday, with the new track limit at turn 12, the number of laps launched was reduced to 12, since 7 of the 19 total laps were run under the safety car. This did not allow the Pirelli technicians to analyze the tires at the end of the race to check their condition after 20 laps, considering the distance beyond which the microfractures trigger, and so the line of prudence prevailed.

“In some cases, the tires analyzed after the Sprint race showed the beginning of microfractures in the compound – reports the FIA ​​communication – a mandatory limit of 18 total laps per set will therefore be imposed, deducting any laps already covered. The FIA ​​and Pirelli will communicate to the teams the remaining laps available for each set of used tires at their disposal for the race, and the criteria used to calculate this number. Any car deemed to have exceeded the tire life limit per lap will be reported to the Stewards as being in breach of safety.”

In light of the provision, the supply of tires that each team has maintained in view of the Grand Prix takes on great importance. All the drivers at the start will have a set of new hard tires (the only ones with two sets are Zhou, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Tsunoda Sargeant and Albon) and a set of mediums (in this case the exceptions are Stroll, Magnussen, Tsunoda Sargeant and Albon).

The drivers will therefore also have to draw on used sets, mostly the medium-sized sets used in qualifying for the sprint race. Among the drivers at the top of the grid the average allocation is three sets, with the exception of Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Norris and Piastri, who kept two sets. Perez, Sainz and Hamilton, having been excluded from Q3 in Friday’s qualifying, also have a new set of soft tires available, a compound which however yesterday confirmed accentuated graining after just a few laps.

