Last Tuesday, Formula E was forced to stop due to a fire that broke out in the garage of WAE, formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering, the sole supplier of racing in Formula E. After the necessary analyzes to verify that understanding the causes of the fire and whether it was safe to continue, the tests resumed on Thursday afternoon after a forced stop that essentially lasted two days.

Following a more in-depth analysis, the Federation has revealed further details about the fire, which broke out while workers were carrying out checks on a unit that had been dismantled from rookie Robert Shwartzman’s DS Penske, who had found some problems in the morning and was also stuck on the track.

The automatic battery safety system was activated on the car, which stopped with the red light visible as per safety protocol before being returned to the pits, where the battery was removed and taken to the WAE race. The FIA ​​explained that “during the manual inspection by the battery supplier’s team, an electric arc occurred (an electric discharge that brings a very high power into play in a very short time) and some sparks which caused a fire localized”.

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Williams Gen3 car battery

The fire caused damage to the garages of WAE and Mahindra, whose team was forced to take to the track with just one car for the remainder of the tests, while one person was taken to hospital for precautionary checks before being discharged without treatment.

The FIA ​​has confirmed that all batteries used by the teams have been checked and that none of the batteries exhibit the same type of symptoms as the unit on which the problem occurred. The FIA ​​statement continues, mentioning the reasons that then led to resuming the action on the track: “The investigations and results provided by the sole supplier of batteries for Formula E cars and examined by the FIA ​​confirm that the use of battery packs in line with the recommendations and requirements of the single supplier, they fall within acceptable safety tolerances for a motorsport environment and therefore acceptable for carrying out the activity on the track”.

“The sole supplier of batteries for Formula E cars has evaluated the available data for all batteries and confirmed that none of the batteries exhibit the same type of symptoms as the unit on which the problem occurred. The batteries have the same specifications used in all twenty-two cars and sixteen races last season.”

Photo by: Stefan Mackley

Fire in the paddock

This morning a race simulation took place, which was later won by Robin Frijns, but precautions were taken on the last day of testing. The charging pit stop, which is expected to be introduced at some events this season, was only simulated, while the cars were limited to 300kW of power.

“In addition to normal monitoring and to mitigate risks, a number of additional safety measures have been introduced, including the reduction of power to 300kW and the investigation with immediate effect of any potential problem or similar event,” reads the statement FIA.

