Just so that it is clear. The FIA ​​did not racially profile Lewis Hamilton…

It was something, last Monday morning. When we were still rubbing the sleep from our eyes and wanted to read up on how exactly it had gone the night before during the American Grand Prix, we all almost had a heart attack.

Because because outlined our surprise? Not only Charles Leclerc was disqualified, Lewis Hamilton also had to give up his place and his points. His car did not meet the requirements and that meant an immediate cancellation of his results.

Sounds logical. But why weren’t all the cars checked and Lewis’s was? This has been manipulated man…

The FIA ​​is now providing an explanation.

Lewis Hamilton not racially profiled

The reason that only the cars of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were checked has nothing to do with personal preferences in any respect. According to the FIA, it was pure arbitrariness.

After every race, cars are checked by the organization and this can be any car. This time it was these four. And why there were no more has nothing to do with whether Lewis had been ethnically profiled or not, that only depends on one thing. Lack of time.

The FIA ​​says the following about it:

“A series of random checks are carried out on different parts of the cars every weekend. This process has been in place for decades and is intended to ensure compliance with the regulations, as teams do not know before the race which specific parts of which cars may be examined, in addition to the standard checks carried out on each car every weekend.” This means that, from the teams’ perspective, every part of the car can be checked at any time and the consequences of non-compliance with the Technical Regulations can be serious. You see, it’s completely random…

And so you see, it has nothing to do with ethnic profiling or other preferences for a rider. Not that anyone said that, not even Mercedes, which immediately accepted the penalty, but we just wanted to make it clear.

It’s still Texas, isn’t it, where this happened. Anyway. Done with it.

On to Maxico!!

