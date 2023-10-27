In the paddock set up in the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, the hospitality of the FIA ​​and Liberty Media are at a safe distance, separated from those of Red Bull and Ferrari. Appearance is always respected, when the president of the International Federation Mohamed Ben Sulayem and the CEO of Liberty Media Stefano Domenicali meet during some awards ceremony, the usual photo arrives. Yet, there is no discussion among the experts in the paddock that does not contain a reference to difficult relations between the two entities that regulate the life of Formula 1.

The last act of the saga concerns the potential entry into the world championship of the Andretti team, a project presented by Michael Andretti with the support of the General Motors group. The FIA ​​approved the application after a long evaluation, passing the ball to Liberty Media, which will now have to deal with a very hot potato. In a statement to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Ben Sulayem described the situation he found himself in using very harsh words.

“I went through hell – explained the FIA ​​president – ​​they attacked me even when my son died (victim of a road accident which occurred in Dubai last March – they tried to break me just because I had opened the expression of interest ( the process that led to the okay with the Andretti team). We have a contract in force that provides for 12 teams, don’t forget it. I asked myself: what did I do to suffer all these attacks? How can you refuse a company as GM? I am “I’m optimistic that they (Liberty) won’t say no. It’s good for business. It’s good for motorsports. And if there is another reliable team that asks to be admitted, I will open a new expression of interest process.”

Ben Sulayem sends precise messages. Meanwhile, Michael Andretti met with Stefano Domenicali in Austin, a first step in a negotiation that will not be short. Liberty Media finds itself in an awkward situation: on the one hand there are the ten teams currently present in Formula 1 who have made it clear that they do not want other teams with which to share the revenue cake, on the other there is a candidacy which for now responds positively to all the requirements required to enter Formula 1. A puzzle.

The teams are effectively spectators, but their role could become crucial very soon. The first exchanges of views aimed at defining the guidelines of the new Concorde Agreement have recently begun, i.e. the contract that regulates the relationships between the teams and the holder of the commercial rights of Formula 1, namely Liberty Media. The current ‘Concorde agreement’ (which will expire at the end of 2025) sets the maximum number of teams that can participate in the world championship at twelve, but this limit could be reduced to ten in the new contract.

It is a strategic fit that could lead to scenarios that are currently unpredictable. On the one hand Andretti has submitted an application to be at the start starting from the 2025 world championship, but will not sit at the negotiating table of the new Concorde agreement, and if the maximum number of teams that can compete in the Formula 1 world championship, Andretti would effectively be out, with the real risk of legal consequences with unpredictable outcomes.

“I was elected to take care of this sport, I didn’t put anything in my pocket and there are no shareholders – Ben Sulayem wanted to underline – just as there is no board of directors to share the profits. My mission is different from theirs.” If the two fronts become more rigid, the risk is that Formula 1 could become the paradise of legal offices and hell for those who are passionate about this sport. A compromise policy will be needed, a mediation capable of satisfying the two sides while limiting the reasons for friction. But even this scenario today appears far from probable.

