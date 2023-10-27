Compared to clubs in the main European leagues, our teams score less. Lazio always forced to chase

We were under no illusions with last year’s two semi-finalists, aware that that brilliant result was also the result of some lucky episodes and a benevolent draw. And so we don’t want to worry now, also because the groups are to the direct elimination phase what an aperitif is to a dinner. But we can’t even pretend that the Champions League has started as we hoped. It’s not so much a question of ranking: Inter and Napoli are headed towards a fairly comfortable qualification, Lazio is still in the running and this also applies to Milan, who are the biggest disappointment so far. The figures, however, show that the average points of the Italian clubs after three rounds of the Champions League is equal to 4.75: the worst among the five top European championships together with that of the Bundesliga, conditioned however by the zero of the Union. And this statistic derives, at least in part, from that of the goals scored: an average of 3.25 goals means that the Italians score once per game. Very little. Half of the English (6.5), significantly less than the Spanish (5.6), the French (5) and even the Germans (4.75). This figure is affected by the incredible sterility of Milan, the only team together with Benfica not to have scored a single goal. And the reasoning must start from here.

Path

Last year the enthusiasm for the results was based above all on the path chosen by Inter (final), Milan (semi-final) and Napoli (quarter-finals) to climb the hierarchy. Each with its own characteristics, the three clubs offered offensive and courageous football. This did not exclude the ability to withdraw and suffer, but it represented an important signal that reconnected the thread with Italy’s triumph at the European Championship. Now the impression is that a step backwards has been taken. Naturally, we cannot ignore an evaluation of the potential of our clubs and their opponents. Inter, for example, is facing the Champions League with a different awareness, the result of the final in Istanbul. Inzaghi travels towards the round of 16 by managing the squad well (he is also first in Serie A) and measuring his energy: the seven points arrived with a trickle of gas, when Inter needed to accelerate they did so by resolving the matches. Lazio, on the other hand, is dealing with a level that is probably too high: the generous draw allows them to still dream of the round of 16, but so far a sort of tactical and technical inadequacy has emerged. Lazio, who would have only one point if the matches had all ended in the 93rd minute, have so far been ahead for a few seconds, those spent in Glasgow between Pedro’s goal and the final whistle: in practice they have always had to chase their opponents . In Rotterdam Feyenoord didn’t bother to defuse what remains of Sarri-ball, but imposed their own football.

The soul

Napoli and Milan, on the other hand, although they have two different ranking situations, can be united by a deeper discussion: they are not only in search of the game, but also of the soul. Napoli is struggling to metabolize the transplant from Spalletti to Garcia. The results are somehow arriving, but the difficulties with Braga and Berlin’s only shot on goal reveal a hidden suffering thanks to individual values. But when Napoli then challenges the top clubs, they will have to focus on the collective and not on individuals. Milan’s zero number of goals is impressive, which ends above all on the account of Pioli and Leao, united by a consideration that cannot be deferred. In the last two years Rafa has made those natural improvements which at his age do not depend on how he trains or who trains him, but simply on his maturation. Leao is very strong, but there is no real innovation in his football, there has not been a leap in tactical quality, he has not expanded his skills. He still does the same things: just a little better and a little more often. And here Pioli comes into play. Is it possible for a player with those characteristics to cut so little towards goal? Is it possible that Milan’s maneuver is not organized to drag him into the shooting area? Mbappé has shown again how attacking wingers make the difference. And Pioli, in addition to avoiding one-on-ones in the open field on his own midfield, should favor Leao’s genetic change: from an entertaining champion to a decisive champion. The Champions League rewards those who dare, those who study, those who update themselves, those who evolve. Even Pep had to change and reciprocate before triumphing again. Italy has stopped a bit: it’s time to start again. Before it’s late.

