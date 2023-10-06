loading…

The United States and Russia expelled two diplomats from each other amid the heated feud between the two countries. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) has expelled two diplomats Russia in response to Moscow’s decision to expel two Washington diplomats.

This action of expelling diplomats occurred when the feud between the two nuclear powers continued to heat up.

“In response to the Russian Federation’s expulsion of two US Embassy diplomats in Moscow, the State Department retaliated by declaring persona non grata two Russian Embassy officials operating in the United States,” a US State Department spokesperson told Al Arabiya English, Friday ( 6/10/2023).

The official said the U.S. State Department would not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment against U.S. diplomats.

“The Department’s actions send a clear message that unacceptable actions against our Embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences,” he said.

Last year, Russia expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow after the US provided Russia with unsatisfactory answers regarding proposals and security guarantees Russia had requested.

This comes as the Joe Biden administration declassified information about how Russia was amassing thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine, and the US warned of a potential invasion “at any time”. Moscow denied the accusations but rushed to invade.

Russia also said at the time that it was taking action to expel American diplomats in response to a US decision to force Russian diplomats in the US to leave the country after three years.

However, the US State Department did this in response to Russia’s restrictions on US diplomats in Moscow and other regions of Russia.

“Russian diplomats were given a minimum of five months’ notice before their expected departure date from the US,” a US State Department official said at the time.

