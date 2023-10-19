The FestiValori in Modena begins, Affari’s interview with director Claudia Vago

It kicks off from 20 to 22 October in Modena FestiValoriil first Italian festival dedicated to ethical finance and sustainable economy. Now in its second edition, the event, organized by Valori.it and Fondazione Finanza Etica, is three days of debates, round tables, workshops, lunches and exhibitions, between legality, sustainable mobility and energy communities, peace economy and fair trade and solidarity, women and finance, financial education.

Affari Italiani met the director of the festival, Claudia Vago, and asked her first of all the difference between finance and ethical finance?

Finance is what brings together those who need money with those who have money: do I have some savings aside and do you have a project for which you need a loan? Finance brings us together. It allows me to invest my savings, get something out of it and you to develop your project. Ethical finance is a way of doing finance that also takes into consideration the non-economic consequences of our economic actions. This means that you not only consider “how much I get from an investment”, but also what the environmental and social consequences of that investment are. An example: in the last year investing in the production of weapons has been very profitable. But weapons bring death, destruction, desperation. We can’t just look at returns.

What does it mean to hold a festival on ethical finance at this time?

We are faced with a war that has been going on for over a year at the gates of Europe. Another front is opening up in the Middle East these days. Humanity is facing the most serious threat to its existence, the climate crisis. Finance is where most of the world’s economic resources turn. Directing this enormous mass of capital towards sustainable objectives from a social and environmental point of view is fundamental to addressing and resolving these crises. But for this to happen, people need to be aware of the fact that finance works with our money and it is therefore important to choose how to use it, who to entrust it to, how to invest it. With FestiValori we want to create a culture of ethical finance to give people the tools to bring about change.

Are traditional banks moving on these aspects? Is the consumer who turns to them with a view to improving their impact making a good choice?

Banks, even traditional ones, are increasingly sensitive to these issues. They are because people ask for it, who are more attentive to how their money is used, and because from above, especially from the European institutions, there is pressure to develop a more sustainable way of doing finance, especially on the investment front. Unfortunately, especially in the case of larger credit institutions, this is often greenwashing. For example, we find banks that finance projects linked to fossil fuels responsible for the climate crisis with hundreds of billions that offer some sustainable products in their portfolio, perhaps even 100% sustainable, to satisfy customers who are attentive to certain issues. And yet when we look at it, it is a small percentage of their overall activities.

We are used to thinking that finance is something that doesn’t really concern “normal people” but that requires exceptional skills, with “Things of this world” you are sending a different message…

Finance concerns us all: you just need to have a current account or insurance for a moped or a car to deal with finance. Yet almost none of us, when we open a current account or take out insurance, ask the institution what will be done with our money. When we buy a mobile phone we compare models, ask for opinions, read reviews. None of this when it comes to our money. This is also because we know little about finance, at school no one teaches us anything, when we hear about it it is with incomprehensible words and acronyms and therefore we think it is something to leave to the experts. And instead we should all deal with it. Not only that, we should be aware that doing finance in an ethical way is possible. “Ethical finance” is not an oxymoron. It’s not science fiction, as we say with our festival. It is a “thing of this world”.

Finance therefore affects every aspect of our lives, how does it influence the issue of gender equality?

Everything that has to do with money, the economy and finance is seen as a purely male world. There are few women at the top of banks in Europe, even if their number on boards of directors is increasing. Banca Etica is a white fly. And it’s not just a question of management: for women, increasing awareness in managing money is a way to emancipate themselves and become protagonists of their own life choices, as well as to free themselves from situations of violence.

How can you get financial education? Do you have any advice for those who are now approaching this world?

Today the school is starting to do its part. Financial education has entered civic education programs. Bank of Italy has excellent products that create financial culture. And more or less all banks have developed their own financial education platforms. Fondazione Finanza Etica will present its own at FestiValori: ValoriLab will be a tool designed not only to provide financial education, but also to reflect on the consequences of our economic and financial choices. To help people do ethical finance.

