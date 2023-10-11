A day of celebration for the entire Viola environment, already exalted by the results of the Italiano team. President Commisso is happy, but has ruled out an intervention by the club for the restyling of the Franchi stadium

The long-awaited day has arrived, with the official inauguration of the new Viola Park built by the Fiorentina owners in Bagno a Ripoli, just outside Florence. A cutting-edge sports centre, already available to the club in recent weeks, but for which the actual vernissage had not yet taken place. President Commisso, who spoke at the event, explained that “here in Italy there are the oldest stadiums in Europe. I’m ashamed when we have to talk about it”. And on the possibility that Fiorentina will also intervene for the renovation of Franchi, the Viola owner was categorical: “For me it’s too late now because I spent the money here”. Then explaining that “bureaucracy must change to help football”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

positive message

—

The signal sent by the president of the Football Federation, Gravina, is different, who regarding the new Viola home spoke of an “important message, capable of bringing together some elements that we had lost in recent years. I am referring to a planning capacity, to a vision that is transforms into a desire to achieve something. Today the world of football acquires a message of great dignity in terms of infrastructure, to stimulate and create the conditions for everyone to aim to achieve something similar. A sports center like this gives the sense of a perception total and complete of a very strong company”.

October 11th – 7.39pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED