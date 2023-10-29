Suara.com – Ferry Maryadi recently expressed a message of love for his daughter, Harleyava Princy. However, the emotional message that was re-shared by the rumpi_gosip Instagram account actually drew scorn from netizens.

Even the issue of an affair allegedly committed by Ferry Maryadi in the past has been brought up again by netizens.

In the video footage circulating, Ferry Maryadi appears to be in the car with his daughter. The father and son seemed familiar with each other, especially when Harleyava applied lip balm to his father.

Ferry Maryadi with her daughter, Harleyava Princy. (Instagram)

Harleyava also taught her father how to use lip balm. This moment of closeness between father and daughter was made even more emotional because there was Ferry Maryadi’s voice expressing his love for the daughter.

In the video, Ferry Maryadi admitted that he was willing to break and bend his spine for the sake of his daughter. He also revealed the role of fathers who make sacrifices even though their children cannot see it.

“My son, even though my father is the fourth person after your mother, your mother and your mother, I am willing to have my spine broken and bent for your sake. My father never gave birth to you, but it was my father’s voice that came to your ears when you were first born,” said Ferry Maryadi.

“You may never hear your father’s cries because you have to look strong so that you don’t become vulnerable,” he continued quickly.

Ferry Mariyadi and his daughter Harleyava Princy. (Instagram/ kangferrymaryadi)

This video footage containing The Prediction member’s expression of his heart to his daughter apparently stole the public’s attention. Instead of commenting on the closeness between father and son, netizens actually touched on the issue of an affair allegedly committed by Ferry Maryadi.

Yes, in 2007 there were rumors of an affair that Ferry Maryadi allegedly committed with his legal wife at the time, Risma Nilawati.

Ferry Maryadi is suspected of having an affair with a fellow celebrity, namely Deswita Maharani. There were even rumors circulating that the two of them were caught spending the night together at a hotel.

Because of this issue, netizens also warned Harleyava not to believe what her father said.

“Don’t believe it, that’s just your father’s acting, son. If he loved you, he wouldn’t have left you for his mistress. It’s not his bones that are broken, but your heart and bones that are broken, son,” wrote one netizen.

“If you love me, don’t break your heart first by cheating on your mother,” said one netizen.

“Well, you love your children because you’re already old, so you can take care of them if you get sick later. When you were young, it was fun to indulge in your desire to straddle other women,” joked another netizen.

“I’m sorry to see sir, you betrayed your mother even though you married young for your sake. We mothers will never forget,” added a different netizen.