The referee who changed history in October 2022: “In the lower categories I was even verbally attacked, my vocation made me continue”

A quick look at the Var (“Our guardian angel”). For the rest, just life. The changed life of a girl who made history, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, frankness and simplicity in a blue dress. One year ago, 2 October 2022, she made her Serie A debut in Sassuolo-Salernitana: the first female referee to touch the Moon. Just over a year later, at the Trento Festival, Ferrieri Caputi took off her uniform and started talking about Maria Sole in a special year. “Which I didn’t think was so intense.”