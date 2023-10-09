Ferrero, the agreement with the unions: salary increases and flexible working

The group Ferrero confirms itself not only among the most solid and profitable in Italy but also among the most “generous” towards its workers. A new one signed supplementary agreement intended to significantly improve the earnings of its employees. The agreement concerns 7 thousand employees in Italy. The text shared by the unions and the company – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – will be submitted to the vote of the workers in the assemblies in the various plants of the Group and provides, in the next three years – 2023-2026 – a bonus linked to objectives of 2,450 euros in the year 2023/24, 2,580 in 2024/25 and 2,730 euros in the following year. The hypothesis of an agreement confirms the system of industrial relations based on two levels of comparison, the national one, through the Coordination of the Unitary Trade Union Representatives and the Commercial Network, and the local one (RSU and Trade Union Representatives of the Commercial Network).

I labor unions – continues Il Sole – they highlighted the main aspects of the agreement: “a significant increase in the premium linked to objectives, which reaches an amount of 7.630 euro“, next to “confirmation of stability paths and employment continuityparticular implementation of the chapters related to training, professionalism and digitalisation and welfare systems” as highlighted by Massimiliano Albanese, Angelo Paolella and Guido Majrone, national secretaries of Fai-Cisl, Flai-Cgil and Uila-Uil. The company speaks in a note “of an open and constructive dialogue” with the workers’ representatives.

