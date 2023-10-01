Last year Ferrari stopped development of the F1-75 very early, preferring to dedicate all resources, human and financial, to the SF-23 project. This year the story seems slightly different, because the 2022 red had shown clear development limits and, after the introduction of the TD039 technical directive, had gone into crisis, losing the thread of growth that had characterized Red Bull and also Mercedes , while the 2023 single-seater reveals that it has hidden qualities that had not emerged when the car was launched on the Fiorano track.

Last winter the FIA ​​had imposed a change in the aerodynamic rules with the aim of limiting bouncing due to porpoising, raising the edge of the pavement of the bottom by 15 mm and the elbow of the diffuser by 10 mm, while in 2024 it will go to regulatory continuity, so the solutions that are found in this final phase of the championship could be good next year, but also vice versa: what has been studied for next year’s single-seater can be brought forward in this remaining segment of 2023.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, bet on the potential of the SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

And curious, not to mention interesting, things happen. In this analysis it is right to start by agreeing with Fred Vasseur: the French team principal, when the red car showed worrying performance gaps, had taken the defense of his technicians, maintaining like a mantra that a fast car on the flying lap could not become a dud in competition.

For the first half of the season it seemed more like an excuse to keep together a group that was on the verge of collapse, but judging by the results that emerged after the summer break (excluding Zandvoort) it can be said that certain hidden qualities (at least on certain tracks ) came to the surface, so much so that two pole positions and a victory arrived: Ferrari had the merit of breaking the record sequence of victories of Max Verstappen and Red Bull in Singapore.

Ferrari SF-23: the new Venturi channels of the bottom that debuted at Suzuka

Photo by: Uncredited

The limits of the red are clear to everyone and emerge in particular on tracks like Suzuka, where sudden changes in direction like in the initial snake are combined with long fast corners in support. The soul of a wrong car cannot be changed over the course of a season, especially if the Budget cap limit affects the spending choices, but in this championship Ferrari has perhaps understood that with ground effect single-seaters there is no need to take the research to extremes performance, but it is more correct to optimize its behavior over the course of a lap.

It is historically the Cavallino’s philosophy to seek performance peaks in design choices, only to then discover reliability and tire degradation problems over the course of a race stint. It took until the beginning of summer to understand that the concept applied on the SF-23 was wrong: both in the search for “squeezing” the last horsepower of the 066/10, and in the aerodynamic choices aimed only at the search for aerodynamic load missing.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

The result was a car with a very limited window of use, with often variable and therefore unpredictable reactions which made the lives of the drivers difficult, leading them to make mistakes due to the gradual loss of confidence. A sensational own goal, because the lack of competitiveness risked short-circuiting even the many healthy parts of the Scuderia, in a negative vortex that could have very serious consequences.

We arrived at the summer holidays, after the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps, with a Ferrari fourth in the Constructors’ World Championship, 56 points behind Mercedes in second, still preceded by Aston Martin. Since the start of the second round, however, the Maranello team has recovered 36 points, limiting the gap from Stella to 20 points with six events still remaining on the calendar.

But what has changed to favor this trend reversal? The arrival of some new faces from Red Bull, not leading names to upset an organization chart, but figures who know Milton Keynes’ approach to F1, advised the two Enricos (Cardile, head of chassis, and Gualtieri, head of engines) to give up something to, paradoxically, go faster.

On paper it is a contradiction in terms, but facts have shown that this is not the case: the concept of the car that David Sanchez, the French engineer who resigned at the beginning of the season to return to McLaren in 2024, had thought up was not completely wrong . Not that he could challenge the elusive Red Bull on equal terms, but at least rival all the others.

Ferrari SF-23: on the left the sloping belly seen in Spain and on the right the one with the upper tank

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

When the revised and corrected version of the SF-23, which debuted in Barcelona with the renunciation of the hollow belly and the sloping side, did not work, someone from the Gestioni Sportiva must have thought about resigning, because Ferrari seemed to have entered in a black hole, where nothing worked.

In reality, it was then understood that it was possible to review the use of the hybrid by dividing the distribution of electrical energy in a different way: slightly reducing the torque in traction (where the SF-23 already excels) made it possible to limit the imperceptible slipping of the tires which, however, started to overheat and at the same time allowed a greater release of energy on the straight, limiting the lift and coast before braking, improving the maximum speed.

Ferrari SF-23: Leclerc’s clutch lever behind the steering wheel. The red starts very well

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has made a big step forward in the electronic management of the power unit with new strategies that can have positive effects on both reliability and consumption, another sensitive issue of 066/10. But even in the starts we saw a reactivity in the sprint which allowed the reds to start the last GPs at the right pace.

If to this work, the result of a car that runs on the dynamic bench, we also add the step back on the set-up choices, we understand that with suspensions that are a little less rigid and with less extreme camber angles it is possible to find a height from the ground of the bottom which allows to generate more aerodynamic load with the car body, without the bouncing due to porpoising appearing.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the new bottom that debuted at Suzuka with the double opening at the beginning of the extractor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In short, a machine has been reprogrammed according to its objective limits, without wanting to force development towards extreme concepts. The surface that debuted in Suzuka is the result of the synthesis of months of analysis which led to having a less flat pavement, but with more “lungs” which are areas of expansion of the flow to prevent the rebound from being generated.

It has been said that it is a solution not designed so much to improve lap times, but rather to ensure the drivers have more usability of the car: in Japan there was confirmation that the solution (closer to the Red Bull concepts) works, now the technicians of the Cavallino will have to decide on settings more congenial to these geometries and some (small) performance advantages cannot be ruled out.

Understanding the rules and the SF-23 is helping Maranello’s technicians in pursuit of pride of place in the Constructors’ Championship. Those at home, however, can draw useful information on the 676 project which is constantly evolving: to attack Red Bull it will be necessary to start with more courageous solutions than the too conventional ones carried out to date…

