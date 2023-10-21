There was a moment of panic after the checkered flag that concluded qualifying for the United States Grand Prix. “My engineer told me over the radio ‘track limit’ – said Charles Leclerc, smiling – and for a moment I thought he was referring to my lap, then he added ‘for Verstappen’, and I realized it was good news. But for a few moments I risked having a heart attack…”. After the double disappointment of Monza and Singapore, qualifying ended in third position by 67 and 79 thousandths, if Leclerc had missed the pole position in Austin by 0″005 (this is the margin between his lap and the one then canceled by Verstappen) for him it would have been a very bitter pill.

However, race direction quickly canceled Max Verstappen’s lap which had guaranteed pole position to the world champion. Correct decision, as later demonstrated by the television images that showed the Red Bull number 1 at turn 19, and Leclerc was able to celebrate pole position on the return lap. “We didn’t expect it,” commented Charles, confirming what the expectations were on the eve of the weekend. This hadn’t happened since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and even then the weekend format was ‘sprint’, meaning with just one free practice session.

Leclerc loves to be asked to push hard without too many references, and with only the FP1 session the data available for analysis is decidedly less than usual. The Austin circuit is a headache for the engineers, the layout contains all types of corners and they have to work to find the best possible compromise. On the fastest lap the Ferrari engineers did an excellent job, the car was not exceptional in any of the three sectors, but overall it was competitive throughout the entire lap. There is absolute darkness regarding what the values ​​on the field will be in the 56 laps scheduled for Sunday. In the absence of long runs, the first indications will come in tomorrow’s sprint race.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Qualifying confirmed itself as one of the most competitive of the season, with a poker of drivers fighting for pole position. In addition to Leclerc and Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton also had the opportunity to make the move, but today Leclerc also put his own spin on it. The margin over Sainz (0″222) is not insignificant, but Carlos still placed himself in fourth position which, in view of Sunday’s race, is not bad.

Verstappen was certainly among those disappointed on Friday in Austin, but not only him. Hamilton, still a good third, was hoping for something more after confirming a good pace since free practice. The Circuit of the America is one of his favorite hunting grounds, and the front row seemed to be well within his reach. Instead, at the last minute he had to surrender by 9 thousandths to the backlash of Lando Norris, who was increasingly solid and more and more comfortable with his car. To avoid taking risks on a rapidly evolving track, McLaren decided to use two sets of new soft tires in both Q1 and Q2, arriving in Q3 with only one set available. Norris knew he only had one shot, and he handled it superlatively.

Qualifying didn’t bring great news to Perez, who was ninth and barely managed to get into Q3. He hasn’t seen, at least today, what Red Bull is asking of him. Things went worse for Alonso, who failed to make the cut for Q1. “We would have to start the day all over again,” commented Fernando, but that’s what the sprint weekend entails. If the basic setup doesn’t prove itself right away, things get very complicated.

