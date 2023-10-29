The first challenge will be on the 810 meters that separate the starting line from the braking section of Turn 1, a stretch that has always been Max Verstappen’s hunting ground. In 2017 he went from second to first, as in 2018, but he achieved his masterpiece in 2021, when with a braking move on the outside he managed to overtake the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas. Last year Max managed to maintain first position after starting from pole position, defending his leadership with his teeth. Only in 2019 did the first two drivers on the grid manage to slip into their respective positions at the first corner, and they were the two Ferraris of poleman Charles Leclerc and teammate Sebastian Vettel.

In the pre-race briefing, Ferrari will study the starts of recent years, trying to develop a strategy aimed at containing the assault that Verstappen will try by exploiting the wake and sinking the braking into turn 1, the house specialty. “We will discuss it – explained Leclerc after qualifying – but at the same time it is really difficult to predict what will happen, because a lot depends on the quality of the start. This season we started off very well on average, so I’m confident.” Sainz underlined how starting from second position, i.e. on a less rubberized section of the track, always presents some more risk. “It can make a difference – reiterated Carlos – but I confirm what Charles said, it is difficult to make plans because a lot depends on the initial sprint. Max? He will go on the attack, we will all try to take the lead, I must say that it is always a good moment with high tension from the start to the first braking point”.

Once past turn 1 the word will switch to race pace. Red Bull is aiming for a race with two stops, confirmation comes from the two sets of new hard tires (plus one medium) kept by Verstappen and two sets of mediums (plus one hard) available to Perez. The rest of the group that will start from the top 10 will have only one set available for each of the two compounds that they plan to use in the 71 laps of the race. However, the double stop is still a question mark, a lot will depend on any safety cars or traffic situations that may lead to a second tire change. “Last year we all took a break – recalled Sainz – using a set of C3 and one of C4, i.e. the two trains we will have available, but this year on several occasions they have been more difficult to manage. In FP2 and FP3 we saw graining on both the front and rear axles, and this makes me think that the race could be more complicated than twelve months ago.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

If we rely on the race simulations seen on Friday, there is no shortage of question marks at Ferrari. “With a high fuel load we are not as competitive as in qualifying – admitted Carlos – our single-seater makes good use of the benefits guaranteed by the new tyre, but in the race it will be something else. We’ll see what we can do to keep the tires alive, having two cars in front is a good advantage anyway.” Sainz’s reference is to the dreaded temperature management, a problem that is greatly reduced when riding in clean air. “For this we will need a good start – confirmed Leclerc – if we succeed it will work in our favor”.

However, the two Ferrari drivers have no doubts about their role as favourite. “This year Max was extremely strong in terms of race pace – commented Leclerc – so he can only be the favourite”. Sainz fully supports this position: “normally it is in the race that Red Bull makes the difference, but together with Charles we will try to do everything possible to keep Max behind us at the start, and we will see what we can do. On one lap we saw what we can achieve, but on 71 it’s something else.”

